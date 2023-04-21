| Apply For Jobs On Deet

Apply for jobs on DEET

DEET is powered by Workruit and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sat - 22 April 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, and receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives, and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on the DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume, and download & share it.

JK Consultancy

Profile: Multiple

Qualification: Any Graduate

Date: April 19 to 21, 11 am.

Gender: Male / Female

Skills: Revenue Generation, Business Development, Communication

Location: Ranigunj

Experience: Freshers / Experienced

Salary: As per company norms

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 9182620286 / 9505356751 / jkconsultancy0623@gmail.com

Chai Point

Profile: Cafe Staff

Qualification: SSC

Age: 18 – 35 years

Salary: 11880 take-home; ESIC; PF; yearly bonus

Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 9290790295 / vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

One More Goal

Profile: Digital Marketing Executive

Experience: Minimum 1 – 3 years

Skills: Expert in Google Ads and Facebook Ads Campaign

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9652867807

Avonflex

Profile: Business Development Executive

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: MBA graduates

Skills: Excellent phone and cold calling skills.

Location: Mumbai

Experience: 2 to 6 Years, preferably in business development

Salary: 8 LPA to 10 LPA

Contact: 9347307914

Nagarjuna Consultancy

Profile: Cardiologist

Location: Muzaffarpur, Palanpur, Ujjain, Kolhapur, Ajmer, Chennai, Salem, Udham Singh Nagar, Kolkata, Kashipur

Qualification: MBBS and MD / DNB and DM / DNB

Experience: 1-10 years

Salary: 40 lakh To 50 lakh

Contact: leodrjobs@gmail.com

Byju’s

Profile: Business Development Associate – Center Sales

Location: Across India

CTC: 7.5 to 8.5 LPA

Contact: 8143631304

Nagarjuna Consultancy

Profile: Pediatrician

Location: Guntur, Anantapur, Hyderabad, Karimnagar

Required Qualification: MBBS and DCH/MD/DNB Pediatrician

Experience: 0 – 10 years

Salary: 18 LPA to 25 LPA

Vacancies: 5

Contact leodrjobs@gmail.com

UNICEF, India

Profile: Fundraiser (Field Work)

Experience: Not Required

Location: Banjara Hills

Skills: Fluency in English is required. The ability to work in local languages is a strong advantage.

Salary: 19,940/- month PF Incentives

Qualification: Freshers

Contact: 8700355180

Ababil HealthCare Pvt Ltd

Profile: Corporate Sales Manager/Sales Engineers

Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering / Instrumentation / Any Graduate / Any Master’s

Location: Hyderabad

Skills: Communication, willingness to make sales career

Vacancies: 3

Contact: WhatsApp- 9884501053

Hicare Services Pvt. Ltd.

Role: Pest Control Technicians

Qualification: SSC/Intermediate

Location: Kukatpally, Cherlapally, Suchitra, Vijayawada(Mogalrajapuram)

Note : For Kukatpally Location Bike & License Mandatory

Experience: Freshers/Experienced

Package: Based on industry standards

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in

Call for Jobs

Profile: Inside or Field Sales Executive

Qualification: Intermediate & Above

Location: Hyderabad

Skills: Communication, willingness to make sales career

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Package: 1.5 – 3.0 LPA

Vacancies: 30

Contact: 83176 86942 / 89779 00955

Ababil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Service Engineer

Qualification: Bachelor in Bio-Medical Engineering/ Instrumentation /Any Graduate / Any Master’s

Experience: 1-5 years

Salary: Based on the last CTC

Locations: Karimnagar

Vacancies: 6

Contact: 9884501053 / hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Yannick Tech Systems

Profile: HR Recruiters

Qualification: Any Graduate

Experience: Freshers & Experienced

Salary: Based on the experience

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies : 3

Contact: 9133131989

Metalok

Profile: Mobile Tester

Qualification: B.Tech / BA / B.Com/ B.Sc.

Experience: 2-3 years

Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, and proficiency with mobile testing tools such as JMeter and Appium

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: 6309592913

Metalok

Profile: React Native Developer

Qualification: B.Tech / BA / B.Com/ B.Sc.

Salary: 4-5.5 LPA

Experience: 1-2 years

Skills: JSX React Native. JavaScript Fundamentals ES6, Variables and Scoping, Array and Objects, Git, DOM and Event Handling Facility Node npm, Redux, Soft Skills

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 3

Contact: 6309592913

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com