Apply for jobs on DEET

JK Consultancy
Profile: Multiple
Qualification: Any Graduate
Date: April 19 to 21, 11 am.
Gender: Male / Female
Skills: Revenue Generation, Business Development, Communication
Location: Ranigunj
Experience: Freshers / Experienced
Salary: As per company norms
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 9182620286 / 9505356751 / jkconsultancy0623@gmail.com
Chai Point
Profile: Cafe Staff
Qualification: SSC
Age: 18 – 35 years
Salary: 11880 take-home; ESIC; PF; yearly bonus
Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 9290790295 / vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
One More Goal
Profile: Digital Marketing Executive
Experience: Minimum 1 – 3 years
Skills: Expert in Google Ads and Facebook Ads Campaign
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9652867807
Avonflex
Profile: Business Development Executive
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: MBA graduates
Skills: Excellent phone and cold calling skills.
Location: Mumbai
Experience: 2 to 6 Years, preferably in business development
Salary: 8 LPA to 10 LPA
Contact: 9347307914
Nagarjuna Consultancy
Profile: Cardiologist
Location: Muzaffarpur, Palanpur, Ujjain, Kolhapur, Ajmer, Chennai, Salem, Udham Singh Nagar, Kolkata, Kashipur
Qualification: MBBS and MD / DNB and DM / DNB
Experience: 1-10 years
Salary: 40 lakh To 50 lakh
Contact: leodrjobs@gmail.com
Byju’s
Profile: Business Development Associate – Center Sales
Location: Across India
CTC: 7.5 to 8.5 LPA
Contact: 8143631304
Nagarjuna Consultancy
Profile: Pediatrician
Location: Guntur, Anantapur, Hyderabad, Karimnagar
Required Qualification: MBBS and DCH/MD/DNB Pediatrician
Experience: 0 – 10 years
Salary: 18 LPA to 25 LPA
Vacancies: 5
Contact leodrjobs@gmail.com
UNICEF, India
Profile: Fundraiser (Field Work)
Experience: Not Required
Location: Banjara Hills
Skills: Fluency in English is required. The ability to work in local languages is a strong advantage.
Salary: 19,940/- month PF Incentives
Qualification: Freshers
Contact: 8700355180
Ababil HealthCare Pvt Ltd
Profile: Corporate Sales Manager/Sales Engineers
Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering / Instrumentation / Any Graduate / Any Master’s
Location: Hyderabad
Skills: Communication, willingness to make sales career
Vacancies: 3
Contact: WhatsApp- 9884501053
Hicare Services Pvt. Ltd.
Role: Pest Control Technicians
Qualification: SSC/Intermediate
Location: Kukatpally, Cherlapally, Suchitra, Vijayawada(Mogalrajapuram)
Note : For Kukatpally Location Bike & License Mandatory
Experience: Freshers/Experienced
Package: Based on industry standards
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in
Call for Jobs
Profile: Inside or Field Sales Executive
Qualification: Intermediate & Above
Location: Hyderabad
Skills: Communication, willingness to make sales career
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Package: 1.5 – 3.0 LPA
Vacancies: 30
Contact: 83176 86942 / 89779 00955
Ababil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Service Engineer
Qualification: Bachelor in Bio-Medical Engineering/ Instrumentation /Any Graduate / Any Master’s
Experience: 1-5 years
Salary: Based on the last CTC
Locations: Karimnagar
Vacancies: 6
Contact: 9884501053 / hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in
Yannick Tech Systems
Profile: HR Recruiters
Qualification: Any Graduate
Experience: Freshers & Experienced
Salary: Based on the experience
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies : 3
Contact: 9133131989
Metalok
Profile: Mobile Tester
Qualification: B.Tech / BA / B.Com/ B.Sc.
Experience: 2-3 years
Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, and proficiency with mobile testing tools such as JMeter and Appium
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: 6309592913
Metalok
Profile: React Native Developer
Qualification: B.Tech / BA / B.Com/ B.Sc.
Salary: 4-5.5 LPA
Experience: 1-2 years
Skills: JSX React Native. JavaScript Fundamentals ES6, Variables and Scoping, Array and Objects, Git, DOM and Event Handling Facility Node npm, Redux, Soft Skills
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 3
Contact: 6309592913
