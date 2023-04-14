DEET: Hiring customer, sales executives

DEET is powered by Workruit and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt Ltd
Position: Real Estate Marketing Executive
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: Bachelors in Marketing
Skills: Communication skills
Location: Somajiguda
Experience: 3-4 years
Salary: Rs 25,000-35,000 per month
Vacancies: 5
Contact: hr@nalandacorporateservices.com
Chai Point
Position: Cafe staff
Qualification: SSC
Age: 18-35 years
Salary: Rs 11,880 take-home, ESIC, PF, yearly bonus
Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 9290790295, vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
Tan Square Technologies Pvt Ltd
Position: Customer service executive (banking process)
Location: Pocharam
Qualification: Any graduation degree
Skills: Excellent communication skills in English and Hindi or English and 2 other regional languages
Job type: Full time
Salary: Rs 16,000-21,000
Vacancies: 1,000
Contact: arun@tan-square.com
Avonflex
Position: Business development executive
Position: Full time
Qualification: MBA graduates
Skills: Excellent phone and cold-calling skills
Location: Mumbai (onsite)
Experience: 2-6 years, preferably in business development
Salary: Rs 8 LPA to 10 LPA
Contact: 9347307914
SPRS Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Tele-banking executive
Location: Gachibowli/Kondapur
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Experience: 0-3 years
Languages: English, Hindi & Telugu
Salary: CTC – Rs 2,08,000 LPA to 2,88,000 LPA
Contact: 8317686942, 9409491556
JK Consultancy (hiring for reputed jewellery store)
Position: Customer relation executive, sales executive
Qualification: Any graduate
Skills: Revenue generation, business development, communication
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Freshers, experienced
Salary: As per company norms
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 9182620286, 9505356751, 8617680341, jkconsultancy0623@gmail.com
Position: Floor manager
Position: Floor manager
Qualification: Any graduate
Skills: Revenue generation, business development, communication
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Freshers, experienced
Salary: As per company norms
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 9182620286, 9505356751, 8617680341, jkconsultancy0623@gmail.com
Position: Store manager
Position: Store manager
Qualification: Any graduate
Skills: Revenue generation, business development, communication
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Freshers, experienced
Salary: As per company norms
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 9182620286, 9505356751, 8617680341, jkconsultancy0623@gmail.com
Med Plus
Position: Pharmacist
Qualification: D/B Pharmacy with PCI
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-6 years
Package: Rs 2.2 lakh PA, free accommodation
Vacancies: 30
Contact: 9666662481
Ababil HealthCare Pvt Ltd
Position: Corporate sales manager/sales engineers
Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/ Instrumentation/any graduate/any Master’s
Location: Hyderabad
Skills: Communication, willingness to make a sales career
Experience: Freshers/experienced
Vacancies: 3
Contact: 9884501053 (WhatsApp)
Third Wave Coffee
Position: Barista/team member
Qualification: Class XII pass
Experience: Freshers/experienced
Location: Khajaguda, Shamshabad Airport, Banjara Hills, Kondapur
Contact: 8099412735
Call for Jobs
Position: Customer support & sales
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Location: Hyderabad
Skills: Fluency in English, Hindi, Telugu
Experience: 0-3 years
Package: Rs 2.0-2.88 LPA
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 83176 86942, 89779 00955
Reliance Jio Infocomm
Position: Home sales officer, sales executive
Qualification: Preferable Intermediate/graduate 21-22 passout batch, 22-23 pursuing final year graduation
Salary: Hyderabad: Rs 2.22 LPA, PF, ESI, travel allowance, daily allowance
Rest of Telangana: Rs 1.55 LPA, PF, ESI, travel allowance, daily allowance
Vacancies: 200
Contact: 9391937748
