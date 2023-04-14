DEET: Hiring customer, sales executives

DEET is powered by Workruit and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application

The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, through which you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on the DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or one can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than five minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download and share it.

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt Ltd

Position: Real Estate Marketing Executive

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: Bachelors in Marketing

Skills: Communication skills

Location: Somajiguda

Experience: 3-4 years

Salary: Rs 25,000-35,000 per month

Vacancies: 5

Contact: hr@nalandacorporateservices.com

Chai Point

Position: Cafe staff

Qualification: SSC

Age: 18-35 years

Salary: Rs 11,880 take-home, ESIC, PF, yearly bonus

Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 9290790295, vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

Tan Square Technologies Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer service executive (banking process)

Location: Pocharam

Qualification: Any graduation degree

Skills: Excellent communication skills in English and Hindi or English and 2 other regional languages

Job type: Full time

Salary: Rs 16,000-21,000

Vacancies: 1,000

Contact: arun@tan-square.com

Avonflex

Position: Business development executive

Position: Full time

Qualification: MBA graduates

Skills: Excellent phone and cold-calling skills

Location: Mumbai (onsite)

Experience: 2-6 years, preferably in business development

Salary: Rs 8 LPA to 10 LPA

Contact: 9347307914

SPRS Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Tele-banking executive

Location: Gachibowli/Kondapur

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Experience: 0-3 years

Languages: English, Hindi & Telugu

Salary: CTC – Rs 2,08,000 LPA to 2,88,000 LPA

Contact: 8317686942, 9409491556

JK Consultancy (hiring for reputed jewellery store)

Position: Customer relation executive, sales executive

Qualification: Any graduate

Skills: Revenue generation, business development, communication

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Freshers, experienced

Salary: As per company norms

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 9182620286, 9505356751, 8617680341, jkconsultancy0623@gmail.com

JK Consultancy (hiring for reputed jewellery store)

Position: Floor manager

Qualification: Any graduate

Skills: Revenue generation, business development, communication

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Freshers, experienced

Salary: As per company norms

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 9182620286, 9505356751, 8617680341, jkconsultancy0623@gmail.com

JK Consultancy (hiring for reputed jewellery store)

Position: Store manager

Qualification: Any graduate

Skills: Revenue generation, business development, communication

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Freshers, experienced

Salary: As per company norms

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 9182620286, 9505356751, 8617680341, jkconsultancy0623@gmail.com

Med Plus

Position: Pharmacist

Qualification: D/B Pharmacy with PCI

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-6 years

Package: Rs 2.2 lakh PA, free accommodation

Vacancies: 30

Contact: 9666662481

Ababil HealthCare Pvt Ltd

Position: Corporate sales manager/sales engineers

Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/ Instrumentation/any graduate/any Master’s

Location: Hyderabad

Skills: Communication, willingness to make a sales career

Experience: Freshers/experienced

Vacancies: 3

Contact: 9884501053 (WhatsApp)

Third Wave Coffee

Position: Barista/team member

Qualification: Class XII pass

Experience: Freshers/experienced

Location: Khajaguda, Shamshabad Airport, Banjara Hills, Kondapur

Contact: 8099412735

Call for Jobs

Position: Customer support & sales

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Location: Hyderabad

Skills: Fluency in English, Hindi, Telugu

Experience: 0-3 years

Package: Rs 2.0-2.88 LPA

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 83176 86942, 89779 00955

Reliance Jio Infocomm

Position: Home sales officer, sales executive

Qualification: Preferable Intermediate/graduate 21-22 passout batch, 22-23 pursuing final year graduation

Salary: Hyderabad: Rs 2.22 LPA, PF, ESI, travel allowance, daily allowance

Rest of Telangana: Rs 1.55 LPA, PF, ESI, travel allowance, daily allowance

Vacancies: 200

Contact: 9391937748

