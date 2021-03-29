Apply Now: Notification for TS LAWCET, PGLCET released

A notification for the TS LAWCET 2021 for admissions into law courses has been issued

Hyderabad: For students wishing to make a career in law, here is an opportunity. A notification for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2021 for admissions into law courses has been issued by the Osmania University (OU). The law course in the State is offered as a three-year LLB and five-year LLB programme and admissions are based on the merit secured in the TS LAWCET.

The common entrance test comprises 120 questions which are to be answered in 90 minutes. It consists of three parts with Part-A and Part-B comprising 30 questions each from general knowledge and mental ability, and current affairs respectively, while Part-C will have 60 questions in aptitude for the study of law.

The OU has also issued notification for TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2021 for admissions into the LLM programme which consists of 120 questions drawn from topics including Jurisprudence, Constitutional Law, Public International Law, Mercantile Law, Labour Law, Crimes and Torts, IPR and other laws.

Both the LAWCET and PGLCET will be conducted on August 23 at 21 test cities across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Students having a UG degree or equivalent from a recognised university with 45 per cent marks for the general category and 40 per cent for SC/ST are eligible to apply for a three-year Law course. Likewise, candidates who cleared a two-year intermediate course or equivalent exam with 45 per cent of aggregate marks for the general category and 40 per cent for SC/ST are eligible for the five-year LLB course. Similarly, candidates with LLB/BL three-year or five-year degree are eligible for PGLCET.

Online applications can be submitted through the website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in and the last date to register without a late fee is May 26. An application fee of Rs.800 (Rs.500 for SC/ST and PH candidates) will be charged for the LAWCET and Rs.1,000 (Rs.800 for SC/ST/PH candidates) for PGLCET.

The registrations with a late of Rs.250 and Rs.500 can be done up to June 12 and June 22 respectively. Online applications will be also accepted with a late fee of Rs.1,000 and Rs.2,000 up to July 1 and 10 respectively.

