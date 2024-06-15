Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Nizam College Student Falls Off Building At Ou Campus Seriously Injured

Nizam College student falls off building at OU campus, seriously injured

According to the police, M Ravi, who is pursuing MA Course from Nizam College, stays at International Hostel in Osmania University Campus.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 15 June 2024, 09:28 PM
Nizam College student falls off building at OU campus, seriously injured
According to the police, M Ravi, who is pursuing MA Course from Nizam College, stays at International Hostel in Osmania University Campus.

Hyderabad: A student sustained life-threatening injuries after falling from a building at Osmania University campus on Saturday evening.

According to the police, M Ravi, who is pursuing MA Course from Nizam College, stays at International Hostel in Osmania University Campus. On Saturday, the boarders heard a huge noise and rushed out of their rooms and noticed Ravi lying in a pool of blood in the compound. He was rushed to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

On information, the OU police reached the campus and started an investigation.

Related News

Latest News