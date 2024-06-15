Nizam College student falls off building at OU campus, seriously injured

According to the police, M Ravi, who is pursuing MA Course from Nizam College, stays at International Hostel in Osmania University Campus.
Hyderabad: A student sustained life-threatening injuries after falling from a building at Osmania University campus on Saturday evening.
According to the police, M Ravi, who is pursuing MA Course from Nizam College, stays at International Hostel in Osmania University Campus. On Saturday, the boarders heard a huge noise and rushed out of their rooms and noticed Ravi lying in a pool of blood in the compound. He was rushed to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.
On information, the OU police reached the campus and started an investigation.