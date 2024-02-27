| Ou To Release Notification For Ts Lawcet And Pglcet 2024 On Wednesday

OU to release notification for TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2024 on Wednesday

Candidates can also apply with a late fee of Rs.2,000 and Rs.4,000 up to May 15 and 25 respectively.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 February 2024, 06:18 PM

Hyderabad: Osmania University is set to release notification for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PGLCET 2024 on Wednesday with online registrations commencing March 1.

The last date to apply without a late fee on the website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/ is April 15. With a late fee of Rs.500 and Rs.1000, registrations can be done up to April 25 and May 5 respectively.

An edit option facility to correct data in the application form will be available from May 20 to 25. Those applied for the test can download the hall tickets from May 30.

The entrance tests will be conducted on June 3. The test for the three-year law degree course is scheduled from 10.30 am to 12 noon, while the test for the five-year degree and LLM course will be held from 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

A preliminary key will be released on June 6 and the deadline to submit objections on the key is June 7.

The date for announcing results along with the final key will be notified in the due course.