Last date extended for DOST 2024 admissions; more details here

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 10:19 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Tuesday extended the last date for registration for the DOST 2024 third phase admissions till 5 pm on July 4. Registered candidates can exercise web options till 5 pm on July 4. The Council extended the deadline in the interest of students.

CPGET 2024 for M.Ed. program rescheduled

In another development, the Osmania University on Tuesday rescheduled the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2024 for Master of Education (M.Ed.) subject.

The test will now be held on July 16 from 9.30 am to 11 am instead on July 7. Students who registered for the CPGET for M.Ed subject have been asked to follow the revised time-table.