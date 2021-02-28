Apply Now: Scholarships 2021

Here is the list of various scholarships across various educational institutions in the country

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) invites applications for the SERB Core Research Grant (Individual Centric) 2021 from emerging and eminent scientists. The scheme provides core research support to active researchers and encourages emerging scientists in the field of science and engineering for an individual-centric competitive mode of funding.

Eligibility: The grant is open for Indian citizens. They must hold a regular academic/research position in a recognised academic institution or a national laboratory or in any other recognized R&D institution in India. The PI and Co-Investigator(s) should hold PhD degree in Science, Mathematics, Engineering or MD/MS/MDS/MVSc degree at the time of applying for the grant.

Prizes & Rewards: Core research support

Last date: 08-03-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Senior Research Fellowship 2021

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi invites applications for Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Department of Zoology Senior Research Fellowship 2021 from Postgraduate degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project entitled, “Elucidation of Activities and Impact of Pax6 on Regulatory Elements of Brain during Hyperglycemia”.

Eligibility: Candidates below 32 years of age who hold an MSc in Zoology/ Neuroscience/Biochemistry/ Molecular and Human Genetics/Biotechnology can apply. They must have NET/GATE or equivalent/postgraduation with 55% marks or have at least two years of research experience in the area of Neurobiology using Mouse Model, Biochemical, Molecular, and Immunological techniques.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 31,000 per month plus HRA

Last date: 03-03-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Junior Research Fellowship 2021

Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur invites applications for MNIT Jaipur DST-SERB Department of Chemistry Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from MSc degree holders. The fellows will be required to work in the DST-SERB Research project entitled, “The fate of nitrous oxide in the atmosphere: A computational study”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who hold an M.Sc. in Chemistry/Physics/Mathematics or equivalent master degree with 60% marks. They must have valid NET (CSIR/UGC)/GATE qualification.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 35,000 per month

Last date: 03-03-2021

Application mode: Via email only

