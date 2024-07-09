Jayashankar Bhupalpally: KTPP creates record by running 202 days uninterrupted

The KTPP Plant, which is a 1,100 MW coal fired power project, has two units, the first unit has a capacity of 500 MW and the second unit has a capacity of 600 MW.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 04:42 PM

Hyderabad: The Kakatiya Thermal Power Plant (KTPP) situated at Chelpur village of the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district has crossed a key milestone by achieving 202 days of uninterrupted power generation.

The KTPP Plant, which is a 1,100 MW coal fired power project, has two units, the first unit has a capacity of 500 MW and the second unit has a capacity of 600 MW. The 600 MW plant ran continuously for 202 days from December 15, 2023 to July 4 and achieved 85.36 percent PLF (Plant Load Factor).

According energy department officials, by running continuously for 202-days, the KTPP has become the longest running unit in the country in the 600 MW category among government power stations. Around 2,460.2 million units were produced in this unit in 202 days, officials said, adding that earlier the 600 MW unit of Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district ran continuously for 194 days. The KTPP broke that record and became the power generating station that worked continuously for 202 days.

The KTPP, which started operation in 2009, first unit is generating electricity at the rate of 12 million units per day, while the second unit, which was commissioned in 2016, is producing at a rate of 14.4 million units per day. About 16,000 tonnes of coal is required per day for generating power in this plant.