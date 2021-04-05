Apply Now: Scholarships 2021

By | Published: 12:54 am

IIT Ropar DST TIH – AWaDH Post Doctoral Research Associateship 2021

Description: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar invites applications for the IIT Ropar DST TIH – AWaDH Post-Doctoral Research Associateship 2021 from Bachelor’s/Master’s/PhD degree holders. The fellowship requires the fellows to work on the project titled, “Development of nanobubble technology for water treatment applications”.

Eligibility: The associateship is open for candidates who hold a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical/Mechanical/Civil/Polymer/Engineering or Technology or hold a Master’s degree in an allied discipline with a good academic record (with/without a GATE/CSIR-NET qualified score) with a minimum of 60% marks. Candidates having a PhD degree in engineering can also apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 42,000 per month (as per the DST norms)

Last Date to Apply: 10-04-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/RAP8

College Board India Scholars Program 2020-21

Description: College Board, in association with Global Higher Education Alliance institutions, is offering financial support to students looking forward to taking admission in Indian universities post class 12, based on the SAT. Also, the programme offers full tuition fee scholarship for graduation degree at member institutions.

Eligibility: For SAT fee discount, the applicant must be an Indian resident with an annual family income less than 10L and must be studying in class 11 or 12. To be considered eligible for a full college tuition scholarship, the applicant’s family income should be below Rs 4L p.a. The student must also perform very well in SAT and must receive an offer of admission from the Global Higher Education Alliance institution.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to 90% waiver for SAT examination and complete tuition fee waiver for study in member institutions based on their SAT Exam performance of minimum 1350 out of 1600 and annual income should be less than 4L acceptance to the respective courses.

Last Date to Apply: 05-04-2021

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: www.b4s.in/TT/CBI2

IIT Ropar DST TIH – AWaDH Junior Research Fellowship 2021

Description: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar invites applications for the IIT Ropar DST TIH – AWaDH Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from Bachelor’s/Master’s degree holders.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical/Mechanical/Civil/Polymer/Engineering or Technology or hold a Master’s degree in an allied discipline with a good academic record (with a GATE/CSIR-NET qualified score) with a minimum of 60% marks. They must have a valid GATE score.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 31,000 per month (as per norms)

Last Date to Apply: 10-04-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/RTW3

Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Department of Botany Mahila Mahavidyalaya (MMV) Junior Research Fellowship 2021

Description: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi invites applications for Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Department of Botany Mahila Mahavidyalaya (MMV) Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from postgraduate degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project entitled, “Functional Characterization of linker polypeptides (Lcm) and deciphering roles in Photostability of light-harvesting complex and energy mediated state transition in cyanobacteria”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold an MSc (Botany) with at least 55% marks. They must have research experience in bioinformatics and proteomics tools and techniques. They must be NET/GATE qualified.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 31,000 per month plus HRA

Last Date to Apply: 07-04-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/RTW3

