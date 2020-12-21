Institutes invite applications for Junior Research Fellowship 2020

The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a first-class BTech/BE degree in ECE/EEE with not less than 60% aggregate.

NIT Warangal Department of ECE Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Description: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal invites applications for the NIT Warangal Department of ECE Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from BTech/BE in ECE/EEE degree holders. The fellowship is applicable for a sponsored research project titled, “Programmable Electronic Jacquard Machine for complex designs in Handloom sector”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a first-class BTech/BE degree in ECE/EEE with not less than 60% aggregate. They must have a valid GATE score. Preference will be given for the candidates having knowledge of handloom machines and weaving.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 31,000 per month

Last Date: 24-12-2020

Application mode: By email or by post to Principal Investigator Assistant Professor, Department of ECE National Institute of Technology, Warangal – 506004, Telangana, India.

IIT Ropar Dept. of Chemical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Description: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar invites applications for IIT Ropar Dept. of Chemical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from master’s degree holders. The fellows are required to work on the SERB sponsored project titled, “Spatial stress correlations in strong colloidal gel and its connection to yielding/plasticity”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a master’s degree in Chemical/ Biochemical/ Petroleum/ petrochemical/ Polymer Engineering OR hold a master’s degree by research in Chemical/ Biochemical/ Petroleum/ petrochemical/ Polymer Engineering or Technology with a GATE or CSIR UGC NET qualified score. Experience in numerical simulation/ solid mechanics/ colloidal systems/ rheology/ soft matter will be an added advantage.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 31,000 per month

Last Date: 31-12-2020

Application mode: Via email only

INSPIRE Scholarship For Higher Education (SHE) 2020

Description: Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India is inviting applications from students who have passed Class 12 in 2020 and are studying in basic three-year B.Sc/four-year B.S or five years integrated M.Sc/M.S courses from any recognised college/university/institute in India.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for candidates in the age group of 17-22 years. They must have passed the Class 12 examination from any central/state board in India with aggregate marks within the top 1% of the class. They must be pursuing a BSc/BS/Int.MSc/MS degree course in Basic and Natural Sciences from any recognised institute/college/university in India. They must be among the top 1000 rank holders in JEE of IIT or AIPMT/NEET and pursuing a BSc/BS/Int.MSc/MS course in basic and natural sciences. They must be pursuing an integrated MS course at selected institutions or be a medalist of International Olympiad pursuing bachelor/master level course in Natural Science.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 80,000 per annum

Last Date: 31-12-2020

Application mode: Online applications only

