Appsara fancied for Ooty selections

Udhagamandalam: The S Narredu-trained Appsara looks good among eight contenders in the Nilgiris 1000 Guineas (Grade-III) 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the major attraction of the races to be held on Saturday.
No false rails. The first race starts at 11.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Antigua 1, Priceless Treasure 2, Price Striker 3
2. Sinatra 1, Terminator 2, Royal Monarch 3
3. Be Calm 1, Hallucinate 2, Golden Strike 3
4. Anastasia 1, Priceless Ruler 2, Wind Symbol 3
5. Appsara 1, Crimson Rose 2, Remediesofspring 3
6. Annexed 1, Alexander 2, Beethovan 3
7. Autumn Shower 1, Majestic Charmer 2, Tifosi 3
Day’s Best: Antigua.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .