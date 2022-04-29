Appsara fancied for Ooty selections

Udhagamandalam: The S Narredu-trained Appsara looks good among eight contenders in the Nilgiris 1000 Guineas (Grade-III) 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the major attraction of the races to be held on Saturday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 11.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Antigua 1, Priceless Treasure 2, Price Striker 3

2. Sinatra 1, Terminator 2, Royal Monarch 3

3. Be Calm 1, Hallucinate 2, Golden Strike 3

4. Anastasia 1, Priceless Ruler 2, Wind Symbol 3

5. Appsara 1, Crimson Rose 2, Remediesofspring 3

6. Annexed 1, Alexander 2, Beethovan 3

7. Autumn Shower 1, Majestic Charmer 2, Tifosi 3

Day’s Best: Antigua.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

