Thursday, May 12, 2022
Home | Business | April Retail Inflation At 7 79 Above Rbis Tolerance Band For Fourth Month

April retail inflation at 7.79%, above RBI’s tolerance band for fourth month

By IANS
Published: Published Date - 07:36 PM, Thu - 12 May 22
Representational image

New Delhi: India’s retail inflation accelerated to 7.79 per cent in April, remaining above the tolerance limit of the central bank for a fourth month in a row, data released on Thursday showed.

The retail inflation stayed well above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit for a fourth consecutive month due to high fuel and food prices amidst war in Ukraine.

INFLATION TOUCHES 7.79%.(IANS Infographics)

In March, the retail inflation was at 6.95 per cent.

Retail inflation tracked by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the changes in prices from a retail market perspective.

Besides, industrial production grew 1.9 per cent in March and 11.3 per cent in fiscal year FY22, the data showed.

Related News

Latest News