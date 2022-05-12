| April Retail Inflation At 7 79 Above Rbis Tolerance Band For Fourth Month

April retail inflation at 7.79%, above RBI’s tolerance band for fourth month

By IANS Published: Published Date - 07:36 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Representational image

New Delhi: India’s retail inflation accelerated to 7.79 per cent in April, remaining above the tolerance limit of the central bank for a fourth month in a row, data released on Thursday showed.

The retail inflation stayed well above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit for a fourth consecutive month due to high fuel and food prices amidst war in Ukraine.

In March, the retail inflation was at 6.95 per cent.

Retail inflation tracked by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the changes in prices from a retail market perspective.

Besides, industrial production grew 1.9 per cent in March and 11.3 per cent in fiscal year FY22, the data showed.