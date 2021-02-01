APRJC holds ‘Aatmeeya Sammelanam’

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: The alumni of Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College (APRJC), Nagarjuna Sagar, organised 11th Aatmeeya Sammelanam here on Sunday. Students of the APRJC who studied from 1975 and till date gathered for the reunion to relive and cherish their memories. The organisers also conducted a virtual meeting of the event for alumni who were unable to attend physically.

Commissioner of Income Tax, Telangana (77-79 batch APRJC) M Bhupal Reddy, Additional. DGP of Maharashtra K. Venkatesham, Veterinary & Husbandry, DD Rtd. (78-80 APRJC) Dr. K. Veeranandhi, IG of Police Kerala (88-90 APRJC) Gugulothu Laxman, CS to Social Welfare Minister Telangana Dr. Rajeshwar, Indo-American Cancer Hospital, director Dr. Subramanyeshwara Rao and organising committee members president of APRJC Sagar Parivar ex-MLA Akula Satyanarayana, (77-79 batch), president (75-77) A Saida Reddy, and secretary (77- 79) S Nagachari took part in the event.

M Mahendar Reddy, Telangana DGP, Venu Prasad, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab, B Srinivas, IAS, Kerala, Sunil, IPS, Karnataka, Srinivas Yanamandra, Shanghai, Basavaraju Krishnamohan from Japan, KV Ramarao from London, Chukka Srinivas and others participated virtually and shared their memories.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .