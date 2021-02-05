Apsara Star fancies for Kolkata feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 6:00 pm 6:03 pm

Kolkata: The J. E. Mckeown-trained Apsara Star appeals most for the Poker Guru Cup 2000 metres, a handicap for horses rated 61-86 (rated. 41-66 eligible), the feature of Saturday’s races. No false rails. The first race starts at 1.45 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Clear Vision, 1, Marazzo 2

2. Mystic Wonder 1, Capriconia 2, Sirona 3

3. Court Jester 1, Krishaa’s Choice 2, Atom 3

4. Daring Heart 1, Excelsior 2, Clear Vision 3

5. Apsara Star 1, Inca 2, Kimaya 3

6. Scarlet Witch 1, Starofhollywood 2, Om Shanti 3

Day’s Best: Apsara Star.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .