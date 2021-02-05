Apsara Star fancies for Kolkata feature

Kolkata: The J. E. Mckeown-trained Apsara Star appeals most for the Poker Guru Cup 2000 metres, a handicap for horses rated 61-86 (rated. 41-66 eligible), the feature of Saturday’s races. No false rails. The first race starts at 1.45 p.m.
SELECTIONS
1. Clear Vision, 1, Marazzo 2
2. Mystic Wonder 1, Capriconia 2, Sirona 3
3. Court Jester 1, Krishaa’s Choice 2, Atom 3
4. Daring Heart 1, Excelsior 2, Clear Vision 3
5. Apsara Star 1, Inca 2, Kimaya 3
6. Scarlet Witch 1, Starofhollywood 2, Om Shanti 3
Day’s Best: Apsara Star.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
