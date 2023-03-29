Horse Racing: Anastasia fancied for Kolkata feature

The Vijay Singh-trained Anastasia appeals most for the Multitude Cup 1400 metres a handicap for horses in Class-I

Kolkata: The Vijay Singh-trained Anastasia appeals most for the Multitude Cup 1400 metres a handicap for horses in Class-I, Rated 81 and above (rated 61-86 eligible), the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Sheer Force 1, Thar 2, The Mentalist 3

2. Yazh 1, Bundle Of Charm 2, Hashtag 3

3. Dream Station 1, Eastside 2, Tres Bien 3

4. Only You 1, Jawai 2, Mandolin 3

5. Anastasia 1, Delphini 2, Tactical Command 3

6. Banksy 1, Atlantica 2, Roka 3

7. Sonata 1, Multistarrer 2

Day’s Best: Only You.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

