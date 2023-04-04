Horse Racing: Dr Doom fancied for Kolkata feature

Javeed Khan-trained Dr Doom appeals most for the Dare To Dream handicap 1100 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II
Kolkata: The Javeed Khan-trained Dr Doom appeals most for the Dare To Dream handicap 1100 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II, Rated 61-86, the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Reagan 1, Algoze 2, Misty Grey 3
2. Sea Dragon 1, Magic Moment 2, Island Lass 3
3. Mark One 1, Big Brown 2, Foot Prints 3
4. La Dominate 1, Twenty Six Black 2, Fighter Pilot 3
5. Swift Lady 1, Time 2, Free Spirited 3
6. Dr Doom 1, Thousand Words 2, Pepper 3
7. Regency Gold 1, Star Justice 2, Sinner 3
8. Banksy 1, Beautuful 2, Edmund 3
Day’s Best: Banksy.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.