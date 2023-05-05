APSRTC launches multi-city ticket for passengers convenience

If the passenger is travelling from Srikakulam to Anantapur in two buses with a layover at one bus stop, then the passenger can board another RTC bus without chargers by taking a multi-city ticket.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:47 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport has introduced multi-city ticket booking to make travel hassle-free for passengers who are travelling long distances.

The passenger can travel in two buses by taking a multi city ticket from one destination with layover facilities at one bus station.

If the passenger is travelling from Srikakulam to Anantapur in two buses with a layover at one bus stop, then the passenger can board another RTC bus without chargers by taking a multi-city ticket.

The passenger can also halt in the middle of his journey and take another RTC bus with a multi-city ticket.

The changeover location has a minimum layover time of 2 hours and a maximum layover time of 22 hours. According to public demand, the APSRTC will gradually expand the multi-city bus ticketing system from the 137 routes it launched in the first phase to all routes. The facility is accessible from all major urban centers, district administrative centers, and even small towns like Bapatla, Tanuku, Paderu, Nuzvid, Machilpatnam, Kuppam, Punganuru, Prodduturu, Pulivendula, etc.