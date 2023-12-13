Area under Yasangi paddy cultivation to go up in Medak

The total area under cultivation could go up from last year's 2.78 lakh acres to 3.06 lakh acres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

District Agriculture Officer M Govindu is addressing AEOs in a recent meeting in Medak district.

Medak: With water bodies brimming and the groundwater table improving considerably due to good rains throughout the year, agriculture officials in the district have chalked out an action plan for Yasangi, expecting that the area under paddy cultivation would go up by 26,000 acres compared to the last Yasangi season.

Farmers had cultivated paddy on 2.60 lakh acres during the 2022-23 Yasangi in Medak district. District agriculture officials estimate that the cultivation of paddy would cross the 2.86 lakh acres in 2023-24 Yasangi. Moreover, the total area under cultivation could go up from last year’s 2.78 lakh acres to 3.06 lakh acres. The Singur Project, the Ghanpur Anicut, Halid Vagu, check dams and minor irrigation tanks located across the Medak district were brimming while the groundwater table had also improved considerably.

Apart from paddy, the farmers in Medak cultivate jowar, maize, vegetables and other crops. The area under cultivation of these crops could also go up again this year compared to the previous year. The area under jowar cultivation is expected to go up from 6,000 acres to 6,600 acres while the area under vegetable cultivation is expected to increase from 4,823 acres to 5,305 acres.

The estimated area under paddy cultivation could be 14,000 acres less than the 2023 Vanakalam paddy cultivation. The paddy farmers had started nurseries of paddy at several places in the district as the Vanakalam paddy harvest was completed.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Agriculture Officer M Govindu said directions were issued to Agriculture Extension officers (AEOs) to collect the details of the crop cultivation accurately by conducting field visits.