Telangana: Minister Bhatti Vikramarka assures to look into promotion issues of BC power employees

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu assured Vidyut BC Employees Welfare Association members that he would look into the matter related to promotions of BC employees pending in various State-run power utilities

06:18 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Wednesday assured Vidyut BC Employees Welfare Association members that he would look into the matter related to promotions of BC employees pending in various State-run power utilities.

The association members, who met the Energy Minister at the Secretariat, informed him that promotions were pending in all the State-run power utilities since the formation of the State. They urged the minister to look into the issues of promotions of BC employees appointed after 2009.

The association members urged the Energy Minister to direct officials concerned to issue promotion orders to about 3,500 junior linemen, assistant engineers, sub-engineers, junior accounts officers, junior personnel officers, and junior assistants in the NPDCL and SPDCL companies.

The deputy Chief Minister assured the association members that he would look into the matter and do justice to the power employees.