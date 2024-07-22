Argentina reports over 527,000 dengue cases, 3.2 times last year’s total

In the first 28 weeks of this year, health officials reported 527,517 cases, accounting for 97 percent of the total reported since the start of the season in epidemiological week 31 of 2023.

Buenos Aires: Argentina has reported more than 527,000 cases of dengue so far this year, 3.2 times more than last year, though cases have recently decreased, the Health Ministry said.

So far 401 patients have died from dengue this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The highest number of cases was reported in the central region, accounting for 60 per cent of the total, compared with 24.9 per cent for the northwest and 13 per cent for the northeast.

At present, the incidence rate stands at 1,157 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, declining for 14 weeks, said the report.