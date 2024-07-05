263 dengue infections, 9 malaria cases reported in June: Telangana Health Dept.

The senior health authorities have directed the district health authorities to be vigilant and ensure there are no untoward health incidences.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 July 2024, 12:10 AM

Hyderabad: The State health department on Friday said that in the month of June a total of 263 Dengue positive cases and 9 positive infections of Malaria were reported in Telangana. While maintaining that the Dengue positive cases have marginally improved this year, when compared to last year, the senior health authorities have directed the district health authorities to be vigilant and ensure there are no untoward health incidences.

In a high-level review meeting on dengue and other seasonal diseases, Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Christina Z Chongthu has directed Heads of various health wings to visit vulnerable and high risk districts to review the situation on seasonal illness like dengue, malaria, gastroenteritis and viral fevers.

Also Read Slow surge in dengue positive cases in Hyderabad, Telangana districts

The Heads of departments have to convene a coordination meeting with Additional Collectors (local bodies), District Health Officers, Panchayat Secretary to review the preparedness regarding availability of human resource, drugs and medicines, daily case reporting and IEC activities and awareness programmes, the Health Secretary has directed.

Meanwhile, responding to a news report ‘City Sees Rise in Dengue Cases’, which appeared in these columns on Thursday, senior GHMC entomologists from Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, have maintained that all out anti-malarial operations are underway at the ground level across the State Capital.

The entomologists maintained that details of dengue cases are being collected from private hospitals and anti-larval operations including pyrethrum spray, fogging operations is being done within 24-hours. Fogging operations is being carried out once in 10 to 15 days to reduce mosquito breeding and regular maintenance of the fogging log books is being taken-up, officials said.