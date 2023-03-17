Armaan Malik, Band Capriccio to perform in Hyderabad on April 8

An event to remember with leading performers and that too for a cause is all set to be held in Hyderabad
StreetCause Hyderabad is organizing the biggest concert with Armaan Malik and Band Capriccio in Hyderabad on April 8 at LB Stadium. Telangana Today is a partner in the event.
All the funds raised through this event will be used for a good cause and tickets can be booked at Book My Show.