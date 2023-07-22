Armaan Malik finds being immersed in making music as perfect way to celebrate birthday

By IANS Published Date - 12:50 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Mumbai: Armaan Malik, who is known for songs such as ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Naina’, ‘Besabriyaan’ and several others, is celebrating his birthday on Saturday. Armaan shared that he has chosen to keep the celebrations low-key, spending the day with his loved ones.

He also said that this year, he will focus on creating music that spreads joy and offers something meaningful to the listeners. Speaking about his birthday plans, Armaan said: “This year, I have decided to keep my birthday celebrations low-key and share this special day with my family and close friends. As I have been completely immersed in creating music, it feels like a perfect way to celebrate.” He also spoke of his upcoming album, the details of which he will soon share.

He said: “This year, my focus is on creating music that touches hearts and spreads joy, and to achieve that I am pouring my heart and soul into it. Every song in the album is a labour of love. I believe it’s my personal best work to date, and I can’t wait to share more music with my fans. I look forward to a year full of positivity and happiness.”

Few days ago, on his Instagram channel, Armaan playfully teased his followers with a question about his next drop, leaving fans eagerly anticipating whether it will be an album or an English single.

The details of his upcoming surprise remain under wraps. Armaan started singing at the age of 4. He competed on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’ in 2006, eventually finishing 8th. Later he learnt Indian classical music for 10 years. He made his debut as a child singer in Bollywood in 2007 with the song ‘Bum Bum Bole’ from the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Taare Zameen Par’.