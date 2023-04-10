Armaan Malik performs live in front of jam-packed crowd in Hyderabad

The exclusive concert was organized by noted city-based voluntary organization 'Street Cause', which was held to raise funds for a social cause

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Singer Armaan Malik performed live in an exclusive concert organized by Street Cause.

Hyderabad: Singer and star performer Armaan Malik performed live in front of a jam-packed crowd at LB Stadium in an exclusive concert organized by Street Cause, the noted city-based voluntary organization launched by students.

Dubbed as RFC 9.0 live-in concert, the special event, which was organized to raise funds for social cause, was also graced by actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The stadium was flooded with students before two hours of the concert. Armaan started the concert with his popular songs like Butta Bomma, Koppamga and Pehla Pyaar. The star singer also belted-out his super hit songs Main Hoon Hero Tera, Hello, Sooraj Dooba Hain, Yemaindho, Padi Padi Leche, Rendu Kallu, Ninnila Ninnila, Vinnane Vinnane, Labon Pe Naam, Jaan Hai Meri and few of romantic songs.

With his electrifying and magical voice, Armaan Malik stole the hearts of the students who were literally packed to the rafters at LB Stadium. Apart from the singer, noted band Capricio also performed their medleys and popular old songs which enthralled the crowd.