Weekend guide: Here are a few best things to do around Hyderabad

From workshops to stand-up sets, here's a curated list of good stuff happening this long weekend

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 04:06 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: As denizens gear up for a long weekend, Hyderabad’s got plenty happening to make sure you don’t spend indoors binge-watching Netflix, and instead make the most of it by attending concerts, workshops, stand-up sets, movies and other various events. Here’s a curated list of good stuff happening this long weekend.

Ritviz Live

Catch the singer and songwriter Ritviz live accompanied by one of the super-talented musicians Gaurav Mehta in the city

When: April 7, at 8 pm

Where: Xora bar & kitchen, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Classical concert series

Enjoy the classical music evening as the sitar maestro Ustad Shahid Parvez will be performing for the music connoisseurs of the city along with Rupak Bhattacharjee performing Tabla.

When: April 8, at 7 pm

Where: Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan Auditorium

Registrations: Book My Show

RFC 9 Concert- Ft. Armaan Malik

Organised by Hyderabad-based student-run non-profit organisation, Street Cause, the concert RFC 9.0 will feature star performer Armaan Malik, who is all set to share the centre stage along with noted music band ‘Band Capricio’.

When: April 8, at 6 pm

Where: LB Stadium, Basheerbagh

Registrations: Book My Show

Movie Night:

Watch the list of endearing short films curated for the Indie Film Night event, organised by Unekha. The event allows meeting movie buffs under one roof and having a unique movie experience.

When: April 8, at 8.30 pm

Where: Aaromalé, Film Nagar

Registrations: Paytm Insider

SCC picnic cinema

Enjoy your favourite rom-com films under the stars and open skies, surrounded by lush green grass, as Sunset Cinema Club is offering this new cinematic experience to the denizens!

When: Love Aaj Kal on April 8; 500 Days of Summer on April 9; at 7.30 pm

Where: Ongolf Brewery, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Book My Show

Paper Carving Workshop:

Spend your Saturday afternoon unwinding at this fun paper carving workshop by Neetu Sam, a certified Art therapy coach.

When: April 8, 2 pm – 5 pm

Where: Alignjoy, Film Nagar

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Stand-up set

It’s time to chuckle with stand-up comedian Sai Kiran as the Hyderabad-based English comic is back to the city with his brand new Stand-up comedy solo “Nearly Nice Guy”.

When: April 9, 6.30 pm

Where: Kismet, The Park, Somajiguda

Registrations: Book My Show

IPL live screening

Cheer for your favourite team as you watch all the matches on the big screens, along with lip-smacking food and drinks.

When: April 6 to 30, at 3 pm and 7.30 pm

Where: Repete Brewery & Kitchen, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Book My Show

