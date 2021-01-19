Army Day: Saluting the real heroes

Citizens feel very proud of them for their bravery and encouragement. Army Day is celebrated in the honour of Field Marshal KM Cariappa.

By | Mudit Khater | Published: 6:44 pm

Then Indian Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark the ideals and

honour our brave soldiers. This day is also called the National Sena Diwas Day. This day is very special not only for the soldiers but for the entire nation as our soldiers are honoured for their tireless service and also who set an example for the ideals of brotherhood and security towards humanity.

Citizens feel very proud of them for their bravery and encouragement. Army Day is celebrated in the honour of Field Marshal KM Cariappa. In 1949, on this day, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, General Francis Butcher, was replaced by Lieutenant General KM Cariappa. On January 15, 1949, Field Marshal KM Cariappa Azad became the first Army Chief of India.

At that time there were about 2 lakh soldiers in the army. Army Day began to be celebrated on 15 January every year after KM Cariappa was appointed the army chief. KM Cariappa was the first officer to be given the rank of Field Marshal.

What makes so special about KM Cariappa is that he had commanded the Indian Army in the Indo-Pak war in 1947. I feel very lucky that my school invites various army officers as chief guests for various school events who in turn share their experience with us and increase our knowledge about the Army.

Mudit Khater

XI-B Delhi Public School, Nacharam

