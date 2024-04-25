| Elephant That Killed Two In Telangana Tramples One To Death In Maharashtra

The elephant was seen wandering in the forest of Kier in Bhamragarh Taluq on Wednesday and Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 07:16 PM

Mancherial: An elephant, which has been named ME3, which killed two farmers in Telangana in the first week of April, trampled a tribal man to death in Maharashtra on Thursday.

Sources said the victim was Gonglu Rama Telami (53) from Kier village in Bhamragad Taluq in Gadchiroli district.

The elephant was seen wandering in the forest of Kier in Bhamragarh Taluq on Wednesday and Thursday. On Tuesday, the tusker damaged the house of Parasuram Soyam at Chirepalli (Kottagudam) and also ransacked Tadguda village in the region. Later, it vandalised a farm house in Koreli village in Permili forest range.

It is said to have been wandering for 18 days in different parts under the Sironcha, Allapalli and Permili forest divisions before entering the Bhamragarh forest division.

The elephant drifted towards forests in Telangana by crossing Pranahita river after getting separated from its herd in Maharashtra and trampled Alluri Shankar (50) at Burepalli village in Chintalamanepalli mandal before killing Karu Posham (65) at Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal on April 3 and 4 respectively.

It returned to Maharashtra on April 6 by crossing the river at Jilleda village in Penchikalpet.