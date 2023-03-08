Arogya Mahila is a boon to women: Indrakaran Reddy

The objective of Telangana government behind introduction of the Arogya Mahila programme was to ensure all women stay healthy, said Indrakaran Reddy

Minister Indrakaran Reddy interacts with a new mother after inaugurating Arogya Mahila at a mother and child hospital in Nirmal on Wednesday

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the Arogya Mahila programme was a boon to women. He formally inaugurated the initiative here on Wednesday.

Reddy stated that the objective of the government behind introduction of the programme was to ensure all women stay healthy. He said that the healthcare sector had undergone an unprecedented change. He informed that the initiative would be implemented in 100 primary health centres across the State in the first phase and 10 centres in erstwhile Adilabad district.

The Minister said a 450-bedded hospital would be opened in Nirmal town soon. He added that people of the district centre and surrounding parts would be able to find better quality healthcare services.

Reddy later inspected works of the office of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at Kondapur village in Nirmal mandal.

MLAs Jogu Ramanna, N Diwakar Rao, Athram Sakku inaugurated the programmes in Adilabad, Mancherial and Asifabad towns. Authorities of the medical and health department, Collectors K Varun Reddy, PS Rahul Raj, Badavath Santhosh and Borkade Hemanth were present.