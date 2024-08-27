Art exhibition in Hyderabad invites viewers to ‘Pause and Reflect’

Organized by Art Magnum, Delhi, and curated by the artist and curator Annapurna Madipadiga, the exhibition will run from September 1 to 8 at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur.

27 August 2024

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up to host group art exhibition “Pause and Reflect: Life’s Simple Moments” encouraging viewers to reconnect with the simple joys of life.

The exhibition showcases the works of four distinct artists—G Reghu, Mukhtar Ahmed, Sardar Dhruv Patel, and Dhushyant Patel—each offering a unique perspective on life’s moments.

While G Reghu portraying himself as a village craftsman seeks to reclaim the lost territories of innocence and utopia, Mukhtar Ahmed’s work captures the passage of time on weathered surfaces, transforming the mundane into extraordinary visual narratives.

Dhruv Patel’s playful depictions of langurs explore human complexities, inviting both smiles and introspection. Meanwhile, Dhushyant Patel uses familiar objects and animals in his watercolors, creating engaging visual metaphors that draw viewers into their familiar yet evocative world.

Set to be inaugurated on September 1, the exhibition will be open for visitors from 11 am to 8 pm, till September 8.