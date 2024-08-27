‘Mathu Vadalara 2’ to hit theatres on September 13

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 03:27 PM

Hyderabad: Fans of the 2019 Telugu sleeper hit ‘Mathu Vadalara’ are in for a treat as the highly anticipated sequel is set to release on September 13. Directed by debut filmmaker Ritesh Rana, the crime-comedy took audiences by surprise with its unique plot and unexpected twists.

Sree Simha and Satya will reprise their roles as Babu and Yesu, the hapless delivery agents who find themselves embroiled in bizarre and dangerous situations. Faria Abdullah will join the cast as the female lead. Kala Bhairava, who composed the score for the first film, returns to elevate the sequel’s narrative with his music.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Clap Entertainment, ‘Mathu Vadalara 2’ is expected to live up to the high expectations set by its predecessor. The original film was lauded for its clever script and fresh take on the thriller genre, making it a standout project in Telugu cinema. With Ritesh Rana at the helm once again, fans are eager to see if the sequel can surpass the brilliance of the first installment.