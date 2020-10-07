Art speaks the language of heart

Overall September tickled the minds of parents and kids to explore creativity in them.

Craft can stimulate children to explore themselves in new ways – to discover the meaning of creativity, beauty, playfulness, and imagination in their lives. September month at Pre Primary Delhi Public School, Nacharam was full of activities related to craft.

Kids enjoyed easy DIY craft classes where they learned making paper birds, bird feeder, aquarium, animal masks (tiger, cow, penguin, snail etc ).

Kids also named their craft, danced to the tunes of related animal rhymes and not to forget some of our little storytellers narrated their imaginative stories with the animal masks on. Overall September tickled the minds of parents and kids to explore creativity in them.

