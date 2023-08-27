Artillery beats CCOB Senior FC 2-1 in Rahim Super League Football Championship

Artillery came from goal down to beat CCOB Senior FC 2-1 in the TFA’s ''A'' Division Rahim Super League Football Championship1057672

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Artillery came from goal down to beat CCOB Senior FC 2-1 in the TFA’s ''A'' Division Rahim Super League Football Championship1057672

Hyderabad: Artillery came from goal down to beat CCOB Senior FC 2-1 in the TFA’s ”A” Division Rahim Super League Football Championship played at Gymkhana football ground Secunderabad on Sunday.

CCOB’s Essa Yafai opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a goal. But a minute later, Artillery levelled the scores with Shasank Kanaya’s strike.

In the 27th minute, Rishi Choudhary scored to guide Artillery to 2-1 win.

Results: Artillery 2 (Shashank Kanaya 1, Rishi Choudhary 1) bt CCOB Sr FC 1 (Essa Yafai 1).