Artillery Centre inaugurates Veer Dharma Sarovar Pond

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Hyderabad: Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Amrit Sarovar project, the Artillery Centre Hyderabad inaugurated the ‘Veer Dharma Sarovar’ pond here on Tuesday.

The Artillery Centre Hyderabad undertook the construction of the pond ‘Veer Dharma Sarovar’ at pond DB No 67 of 1.31 Acres at the foothills of the iconic Golconda fort. This poignant title pays homage to the valour and dedication exhibited by the Indian Army.

The pond is poised to become a symbol of tribute to the nation’s brave soldiers who have consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country. Commandant of the Artillery Centre Hyderabad, Brigadier Rajiv Chauhan unveiled the pond at a ceremony, marking a momentous occasion that aligns with the nation’s spirit of patriotism and progress.

The ‘Veer Dharma Sarovar’ pond is not only a symbol of honour but also a sustainable initiative, he said. Designed as an ideal source for rainwater harvesting, the pond contributes significantly towards water conservation efforts. It also stands as a testament to the commitment to preserving the environment and securing the nation’s water resources for future generations.

This pond stands as a powerful reminder of the soldiers’ valour and selflessness, resonating with the essence of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.