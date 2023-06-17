| Hyderabad Passing Out Cum Attestation Ceremony For First Batch Of Agniveers Held At Artillery Centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: A passing out cum attestation ceremony for the first batch of Agniveers was organised at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, here on Saturday A total of 1,500 Agniveers took the oath to serve the nation first and always.

As many as 132 Agniveers post completion of their 24 weeks of training got inducted into the Indian Army. The young Agniveers will soon be joining their parent Artillery Regiments.

Congratulating Agniveers and their parents, Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, Commandant, Brigadier Rajiv Chauhan highlighted that a new chapter has begun in the history of the Indian Army and the nation as a whole as the Agniveers would be playing a major role in nation-building by serving the motherland.