Officer from Artillery Centre, Hyderabad qualifies for Asian Games

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:11 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Setting a new national record, Hav Rambabu, an officer from the Artillery Centre in Hyderabad, has qualified for the 2023 Asian Games planned to be held in Cambodia.

Announcing the same on Twitter, the defence wing’s PRO account tweeted, “Hav Rambabu of Artillery Centre #Hyderabad created a New #NationalRecord of 2:31:36 in 10th Indian Open Race Walking Competition 2023 and qualified for #AsianGames.”

Closely following Rambabu, Juned and Chandan Singh qualified with 2:36:04 and 2:36:55.

According to an article by The International Olympic Committee, Rambabu also set the previous national record of 2:36:34 to win the National Games in Gujarat last year.

The women’s 35km race was won by Manju Rani in 2:57:54, creating a new national record. Although both Rambabu and Manju fell short of beating the qualifying marks for the Budapest 2023 world championships, they will be representing India at Asian Games at the National Open Race Walking Competition, they added.

Race walking is a long-distance sport of athletics. Although a foot race, it is different from running, as one foot must appear to be in contact with the ground at all times. Race judges carefully assess that this is maintained throughout the race.

Hav Rambabu of Artillery Centre #Hyderabad created a New #NationalRecord of 2:31:36 in 10th Indian Open Race Walking Competition 2023 and qualified for #AsianGames. pic.twitter.com/KG3dIiNs7d — PRO, Hyderabad, Ministry of Defence (@dprohyd) February 15, 2023