Arun Vijay-starrer ‘Enugu’ to arrive in cinemas on June 17

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:30 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: Ch Satish Kumar, who has always been passionate about cinema, turned into a producer with Dhanush’s Tamil movie ‘Dharma Yogi’ after gaining years of experience as a distributor of several blockbusters in Uttarandhra. He has earned fame among the Telugu audience by producing ‘Boomerang’ and ‘Local Boys’. And he is now going to bring out the Telugu version of the Tamil movie ‘Yaanai’ on his banner. Titled ‘Enugu’, the movie is going to hit the theatres from June 17.

Director Hari, who has previously delivered hits with Suriya’s ‘Singham’ series and Vishal’s ‘Poojai’, has wielded the megaphone for the action drama. Arun Vijay, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, ‘KGF’ Ramachandra Raju, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Ammu Abhirami and others have played important parts. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music.

Speaking about the movie, producer Ch Satish Kumar said, “With the ‘Singham’ movies, director Hari introduced a new idiom of action entertainer and cop drama. ‘Enugu’ is a superb actioner. I am producing this movie on Vigneswara Entertainments and Jaganmohini is presenting it. The senior artistes have done a great job in the movie. Made on a huge budget, its pre-release event will be held on June 12 and its theatrical release is on June 17. This is a content-driven movie and I am sure it will surely impress the audience.”

While the story, screenplay, dialogues and direction are taken care of by Hari, music is by GV Prakash Kumar, and Gopinath is the DoP.