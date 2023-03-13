As RRR basks in Oscar glory, Bandi Sanjay’s venom returns to haunt him

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay had found communal angles to the character of Kumram Bheem wearing a skull cap in the movie, forgetting that the movie was based on a fictional story.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:05 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Hyderabad: As Telugu hearts brim with pride over the Oscar victory of the RRR team, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay did not waste time to tweet a congratulatory message, stating that the moment was historic for Indian cinema and particularly for Telugu people, apart from congratulating the team behind the movie, including director SS Rajamouli.

However, it did not take long for the tweet to boomerang, with Twitterati calling out Sanjay’s opportunistic tweet, reminding him how he had spewed communal venom on the same movie and Rajamouli before the movie’s release, threatening to burn the movie’s reels and theatres that screened the movie.

Addressing a public meeting Dubbaka, Sanjay had found communal angles to the character of Kumram Bheem wearing a skull cap in the movie, forgetting that the movie was based on a fictional story. Sanjay, however, decided to dig up some communal mud and threw it at the movie, saying that portraying Bheem as a Muslim an insult to Adivasis. Apart from threatening to burn the reels of the movie, he also said theatres showing the movie would be set on fire.

On Monday, however, as Sanjay tried to join the rest of the country celebrating the movie’s success, Twitterati were quick to dig up his tweet history and videos showing him in his now well known avatar of spreading hate through his speeches.

Bandi Sanjay before movie release pic.twitter.com/clkTBY2X7O — Samrat (@teiangana) March 13, 2023

IT Minister KT Rama Rao too joined those who pointed out Sanjay’s opportunistic behaviour:

Not before long, the SAME Bigot will tell you the Award was given only because of Modi 😂 https://t.co/8Z0hp6FETl — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 13, 2023