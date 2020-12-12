Asad holds MIM meet with functionaries of West Bengal unit

By | Published: 8:30 pm 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: The suspense over the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party contesting the Assembly elections in West Bengal further deepened on Saturday after the party chief Asaduddin Owaisi held a meeting with the party functionaries of the West Bengal unit. The meeting was attended by a few senior leaders of the party.

Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Owaisi wrote, “Held a very fruitful meeting today with West Bengal party functionaries. I have taken their detailed views with regards to upcoming polls & the political situation in the state. Thankful to all of them for participating in the meeting.”

The AIMIM is yet to take a decision on contesting the West Bengal elections. A few days ago, the Hyderabad MP had told reporters that the party will take a decision of contesting the polls only after holding a meeting with the party functionaries from West Bengal and understanding the ground situation there.

The party had won five seats in Bihar during the recently held Assembly elections.

