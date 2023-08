Asaduddin Owaisi Questioned Modi Government In Lok Sabha | Parliament Monsoon Session 2023

Addressed the recent Jaipur train firings, Manipur women assault, and Haryana Nuh violence issue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi raised his voice against the Modi government today in Lok Sabha, addressing the recent Jaipur train firings, Manipur women assault, and Haryana Nuh violence issue.