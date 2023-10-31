Asaduddin Owaisi slams Congress for spreading hatred

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi went to charge that a Congress candidate was forcing Muslim women to come out of hijab, while another was branding Muslims in his constituency as Taliban-style Muslims

08:23 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed the Congress for spreading hatred in Telangana and said this practice was dangerous for the State’s peaceful atmosphere.

He went to charge that a Congress candidate was forcing Muslim women to come out of hijab, while another was branding Muslims in his constituency as Taliban-style Muslims.

“Congress Sanathnagar candidate wants to use Govt money to force Muslim minority women out of burqa/hijab. Its Nampally candidate has said that a majority of Muslim minorities in Nampally are “Taliban-style Muslims.”

Congress Telangana president is anyway a certified Sanghi. This hatred is dangerous for Telangana’s peaceful atmosphere” Owaisi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

