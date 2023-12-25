Asaduddin Owaisi urges Karnataka govt to lift ban on hijab

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is scared of releasing one order. We demand an order from the Congress Govt of Karnataka lifting the ban on hijab, said AIMIM chief Asaduddin

By ANI Published Date - 09:19 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday demanded an order from the Congress government of Karnataka to withdraw the ban on hijab.

“They (Congress) have been functioning (in Karnataka) for the past seven months…They simply have to release an order allowing people to wear whatever they want, stating that there will be no dress code…Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is scared of releasing one order…We demand an order from the Congress Govt of Karnataka lifting the ban on hijab…” said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that his government would withdraw the hijab ban order imposed by the BJP, emphasising that no politics should be done regarding people’s preferences in clothing and food. On Saturday, reiterating his statement, the Chief Minister mentioned that the decision is under consideration and will be discussed by the government.

“We are thinking of withdrawing the hijab ban decision. We will discuss it. I have said this in response to a question. We have not done it yet,” added the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah’s Ministers in the Cabinet, including Priyank Kharge, HK Patil, and Madhu Bangarappa, came in support of his announcement and highlighted the party’s inclusive political stance.

“Whatever the Karnataka government is doing is as per the law and framework of the Constitution. Any policy detrimental to the development of Karnataka will be reviewed and removed if necessary,” said Priyank Kharge.

Law Minister HK Patil stated that the CM’s decision aligns with the law and the party’s earlier stance.

“The decision will be announced soon, but the line of thinking of the CM is in line with the government and the party. The last government’s decision about the hijab was biased and not in tune with the secular thinking of the country. This has nothing to do with elections,” Patil said.

State Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa was urged not to politicise the matter. “This issue should not be politicised. The State education policy is inclusive of culture, studies, and other things,” he said.