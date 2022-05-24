Ashirvad Pipes to invest Rs 500 cr in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:52 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: Continuing the good run at getting big ticket investments, Telangana succeeded in getting Ashirvad Pipes of Aliaxis Group agree to set up a greenfield facility with an investment of Rs 500 crore in Telangana. The firm will manufacture storage and distribution plastic piles, fittings and accessories. The announcement came after Aliaxis CFO Koen Sticker met with Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. This investment will create over 500 jobs in Telangana State.

In this connection, the Telangana Government signed a memorandum of understanding with Aliaxis, a global leader in advanced piping systems for building, infrastructure, industrial and agriculture applications. Ashirvad Pipes is also in talks with Telangana for setting up a Center of Excellence for Manufacturing in the State.

Hyderabad second largest base for Novartis

Meanwhile, Hyderabad emerged as the second largest base for Novartis, a multinational pharmaceutical corporation based in Basel, Switzerland. It is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. Rama Rao met with Novartis Chief Executive Officer Vasant Narasimhan on the sidelines of World Economic Forum to discuss the growth witnessed by Novartis in Telangana and further expansion plans.

“I am extremely proud that Hyderabad has emerged as the largest global hub for Novartis outside its headquarters. With a massive 9,000 people headcount, I am impressed with the kind of cutting edge work – be it the data, digital and AI / ML – that happens at the centre. Novartis has already placed Hyderabad on a global map in the life sciences sector and there cannot be a better endorsement for the ecosystem in Hyderabad,” Rama Rao said.

Further, the Novartis Capability Center in Hyderabad is the largest such capability center by a global pharma major in India. The growth of Novartis in Hyderabad is driven by focus on innovation and the centre has become an important innovation hub for the company. Incidentally, the company had also chosen Hyderabad as the Asia-Pacific hub for its innovation initiative called Biome with focus on several key new innovative areas like Artificial Intelligence, data and digital, he said.

The company continues to leverage the rich capabilities of Hyderabad in science, technology and innovation ecosystem to drive important activities for the company. The growth of Novartis in Hyderabad serves as the testimony to Hyderabad’s growing research and development prowess and talent pool. Hyderabad today is serving more than 1,000 global innovators in their vision to improve healthcare and research and development around the globe. Industries Dept. Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan was also present in the meeting.