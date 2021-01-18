Ashwa Bravo cruises to victory

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 6:23 pm

Hyderabad: Suraj Narredu rode the M Srinivas Reddy-trained Ashwa Bravo to victory in the HRC Golconda 2000 Guineas (Grade II) 1600 metres, the feature event of the races at Malakpet on Monday.

RESULTS:

1. Blickfang (1), Just Incredible (2), Polonsky (3), Mark My Day (4).

W-Rs.-13, SHP-Rs. 21, THP- Rs. 32, P-Rs. 6, 6, 7, F-Rs. 44, Q-Rs. 27, Tanala-Rs. 191.

Withdrawn: Blue Cruise.

2. Bedford (1), Different (2), Aibak (3), Farmville (4).

W-Rs.-36, SHP-Rs. 16, THP- Rs. 23, P-Rs. 8, 7, 12, F-Rs. 158, Q-Rs. 56, Tanala-Rs. 2,577.

3. Falcon Edge (1), Ashwa Raudee (2), Proud (3), Knotty Dancer (4).

W-Rs. 18, SHP-Rs. 20, THP- Rs. 18, P-Rs. 6, 7, 6, F-Rs. 56, Q-Rs. 17, T-Rs. 180.

4. Lagos (1), Unstoppable (2), Ulysses (3), Thunder Road (4).

W-Rs.- 7, SHP-Rs. 78 THP- Rs. 27, P-Rs. 7, 13, 9, F-Rs. 97, Q-Rs. 78, T-Rs. 879.

5. Peaky Blinders (1), Kesariya Balam (2), Rhythm Selection (3), Ashwa Yashobali (4).

W-Rs.-30, SHP-Rs. 16, THP- Rs. 56, P-Rs. 9, 5, 22 F-Rs. 155, Q-Rs. 56, T-Rs. 1,920.

Withdrawn: Lockhart.

6. Classic Remark (1), Agni (2), Pontius Pilate 3, Galloping Gangster (4).

W-Rs.-58, SHP-Rs. 30, THP- Rs. 27, P-Rs. 11, 8, 11, F-Rs. 355, Q-Rs. 160. T- Rs. 1,188.

7. Ashwa Bravo (1), Tigrio (2), Bellator 3, Forever Splendour (4).

W-Rs.-19, SHP-Rs. 49, THP- Rs. 17, P-Rs. 8, 16, 37, F-Rs. 346, Q-Rs. 117. T- Rs. 11,230.

8. Satin Symphony (1), Hopscotch (2), Kintsugi (3), Classy Dame (4).

W-Rs.- 37, SHP-Rs. 52, THP- Rs. 31, P-Rs. 14, 15, 9, F-Rs. 428, Q-Rs. 320, T-Rs. 2,085.

Withdrawn: Sheldon.

Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 6,458/-(Winning tickets 31).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 19,865/- (Winning tickets 13).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 6,242/-(Winning tickets 3)

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 37,415/-(C/o).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 1,141/-(Winning tickets 29).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 239 /-(Winning tickets 104).

3rd Treble: Paid Rs. 3,682 /-(Winning tickets 14).

