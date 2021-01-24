ASI killed as car rams into bike in Adilabad

Ebenezer, a 1989 batch officer, received fatal head injuries when the car hit the motorcycle when he and his wife were headed to a temple

Adilabad: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) working with Utnoor police station was killed while his wife sustained minor injuries when a car rammed into their two wheeler at Neradigonda mandal centre on Sunday.

Neradigonda Sub-Inspector Suman said V Ebenezer alias David (54), was a native of Kaghaznagar but had settled down in Neradigonda mandal headquarters.

Ebenezer, a 1989 batch officer, received fatal head injuries when the car hit the motorcycle when he and his wife were headed to a temple. He was immediately shifted to a hospital in Nirmal district headquarters where he died while undergoing treatment. The condition of his wife is said to be stable. The couple has two sons.

Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier expressed shock over the death of the ASI. He said that the department had lost a sincere and experienced police official.

