Asia Cup 2022: Team India unwinds ahead of their crucial match against Pakistan on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:00 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Virat Kohli unwinds.

Hyderabad: India advanced to the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup by beating Pakistan and Hong Kong in the league stage of the tournament. In Super 4, India will once again face off Pakistan on Sunday.

Before their crucial match, the Indian team headed to Dubai’s beach to unwind. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to post a video of the Indian team on its social media account.

In the video, Indian players were seen taking part in different activities like surfing and playing sand & beach volleyball. One can also see Yuzuvendra Chahal talking about the importance of getting involved in fun activities and team bonding.

Watch it here:

Soon after having great fun at the beach, the Indian players hit the nets to practice on the same day.

In the pictures shared by BCCI on its social media account, cricket players – Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, R. Ashwin, and Ravi Bishnoi – were seen sweating it out in nets.

Axar Patel replaced Ravindra Jadeja in the squad as the latter sustained an injury. BCCI issued an official statement in this regard.

NEWS – Axar Patel replaces injured Ravindra Jadeja in Asia Cup squad. More details here – https://t.co/NvcBjeXOv4 #AsiaCup2022 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2022

Apart from Pakistan, India will also play Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the Super Four.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.