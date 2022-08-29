Watch: Jay Shah refuses to hold the tricolor, video viral on Twitter

Hyderabad: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son, Jay Shah is receiving flak on Twitter following a video that shows him refusing to hold the national flag.

Shah was present at the second Asia Cup 2022 match where India defeated Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the clip that is now viral, a person comes up to him and offers him the tricolor to wave in support of Team India. However, Shah is seen refusing to take the flag which sparked a controversy.

Several politicians, celebrities, and the general public slammed Shah and asked why he refused to wave the flag.

Reacting to the video, TRS Social Media Convener Y. Sathish Reddy wrote, “Jay Shah seems to have a strong influence of his RSS ancestors.”

Another TRS Social Media head, Krishna tweeted, ” If it was any non bjp leader who refused to hold the Indian Flag, the whole of BJP IT Wing would have called Anti National and the Godi Media would have day long debates on it …. Luckily its Shahenshah’s Son Jay Shah (sic)”

Tweeting the video, the official handle of Congress also wrote, “They have an old habit of staying away from the tricolor.” Joining in on the criticism, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee wrote, “Jai Shah’s unwillingness to hold the national flag is a sign of greater hypocrisy on the part of the ruling party (read BJP).” He added, “They indulge in THEATRICS, lack values. Excel in JUMLAS, lack PATRIOTISM.”

With the heavy criticism meted out to Shah on Twitter, ‘Jay Shah’ became a trending topic on the micro-blogging website with over 37.1 K tweets.

