Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

Published Date - 03:24 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Colombo: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

Hosts Sri Lanka are playing their first match of the Super Fours stage while Bangladesh

have played one match against Pakistan which they lost by seven wickets.

These two teams are meeting each other for the second time in the ongoing tournament. Sri Lanka ended up on the winning side by five wickets in the Group B match.

“We will field first, no particular reason, there could be some rain around. We have one extra bowler and we will bowl first. A must-win situation, but playing against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka isn’t easy. There is no room for complacency, it’s a bit different to Pakistan and we’ll have to adjust. One change, Nasum replaces Afif Hossain,” said Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan after winning the toss.

“We would have batted first, it’ll seam and spin a bit under lights. The rules in ODIs mean it’s difficult to defend totals, but we do have class bowlers like Pathiran and Theekshana, that helped us fight back against Afghanistan. The talk is about trusting yourselves and following the process. The guys have been delivering and that’s key to being a good side. Same team for us,” said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka after the toss.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

