Asia Cup: Pakistan announces playing XI for Super Four clash against India

In their first encounter of the Asia Cup group stage, India posted a total of 266, but rain intervened and washed out the game completely.

By ANI Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (L) celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed (not pictured) during the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 6, 2023. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP)

Colombo: Pakistan have announced their playing XI for their exhilarating Asia Cup Super Four clash against their arch-rival India on Sunday.

The Men in Green are going with the same eleven that they put up against Bangladesh in their first game of the Asia Cup Super Four stage.

In that game, Pakistan’s pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah bagged all 10 wickets for the first time in the Asia Cup history.

Babar will once again back his deadly pace trio to achieve a similar feat against their biggest rival.

“I am proud of my pacers. We dominate everyone. Big matches and tournaments are won by fast bowlers. I have my belief in them. The secret behind their success is that they stay united and have belief in themselves. If one does not have a good day, the other one steps up and covers up for it,” said Babar in the pre-match press conference.

With clouds once again looming over Colombo, Babar said that the team is focused on what it can control.”We are focusing on things we can control. It rained four days. The way the sun is out, does not look like it will rain. But we will focus on utilising whatever time we get to the best of our abilities,” he said.

Paksitan (Playing XI) against India: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.