Asian Games: Humpy, Harika secure wins in women’s individual chess event round 2; Vidit loses, Arjun plays tie

India has secured four medals in Asian Games chess in their history at the event - two gold and as many bronze medals. Koneru Humpy got two gold medals at Doha 2006 in the women's individual and mixed team events.

By PTI Updated On - 10:10 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hangzhou: Indian men’s chess player Vidit Gujarathi faced defeat, Arjun Kumar Ereigais played out a tie while women’s chess players Harika Dronavalli and Koneru Humpy won their games in the second round of men’s and women’s individual competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Vidit lost 1-0 to Kazakhstan’s Kazybek Nogerbek while Arjun played a 0.5-0.5 tie with Vietnam’s Le Tuan Minh.

On the other hand, Harika won by 1-0 against Singapore’s Gong Qianyun and Humpy won by 1-0 against Vietnam’s Pháº¡m Le Thao Nguyen. Earlier, in the Mens first round, Vidit beat Bangladesh’s Rahman Mohammad Fahad by 1-0. On the other hand, Arjun defeated the Philippines’ Bersamina Paulo by 1-0.

In the womens round, Humpy clinched a 1-0 win against Iranâ€™s Alinasabalamdari Mobina. Meanwhile, Harika has beaten United Arab Emirates Alali Rouda also by 1-0.Â The round three and four for both men’s and women’s will be played on Monday.Â Chess at the Asian Games 2023 will take place from September 24 to October 7.

After eight rounds, there will be medal matches taking place for men’s and women’s individual categories.

Asian Games 2023 chess: India’s squad Men: Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa Women: Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B.