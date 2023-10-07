Asian Games: Jyothi Surekha promises more as India achieves historic 100-medal milestone

On Saturday, Vennam secured her third gold medal in women's compound archery, bringing the country one step closer to achieving its goal of 100 medals in this Asiad.

By ANI Published Date - 10:00 AM, Sat - 7 October 23

Hangzhou: India’s ace archer, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who won three gold medals in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday, expressed confidence in India’s teams, saying India will win more medals after clinching a landmark 100 medals.

The rising Indian archer defeated South Korea’s Chaewon So by a margin of 149-145.

“I am happy that what I had thought, I was able to achieve and won three gold medals. I am thankful to lots of people who supported and encouraged me,” Vennam told ANI.

“I am very happy; this time India did great; there are more medals to come. I congratulate all the athletes who won the medal and those who lost. I would like to wish them all the best for next time. I would thank the government of India; without them, this would not have been possible,” she further added.

Vennam has also won gold medals in archery compound women’s team and mixed team compound archery medals.

Meanwhile, Aditi Gopichand also secured silver in the women’s compound archery, defeating

Indonesia’s Ratih Zilizati Fadhly by a margin of 146-140.

The India reached to 100-medal mark after women’s kabaddi team clinched the gold medal in the women’s team kabaddi event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.